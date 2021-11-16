Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.34) earnings per share.

NASDAQ STAF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.66. 635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,461. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Staffing 360 Solutions has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on STAF. Greenridge Global dropped their target price on Staffing 360 Solutions from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 66,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.67% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.