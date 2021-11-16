Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) vs. Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) Critical Analysis

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and Fc Global Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity 1.34% -36.15% -9.11% Fc Global Realty -4,265.28% -24.94% -9.42%

Star Equity has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fc Global Realty has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Star Equity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Fc Global Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Star Equity and Fc Global Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $78.16 million 0.17 -$6.46 million $0.08 32.25 Fc Global Realty $40,000.00 971.79 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

Fc Global Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Star Equity.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Star Equity and Fc Global Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Star Equity beats Fc Global Realty on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

About Fc Global Realty

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

