Starbase (STAR) Trading 32.5% Higher Over Last Week

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 16th. Starbase has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $951,943.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Starbase has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar. One Starbase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00049168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.00217228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010525 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

