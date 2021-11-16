Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,425 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after purchasing an additional 462,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,179,292,000 after purchasing an additional 387,898 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 5.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 753,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,539,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.02. The company had a trading volume of 42,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,052,126. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $132.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.30 and a 200-day moving average of $114.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

