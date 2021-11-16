State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,070 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FedEx were worth $21,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 10,558 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11.2% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 8,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14.9% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,222 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $252.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.91. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Cowen decreased their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

