State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,184 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 16.6% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $118.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.94. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.89 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

