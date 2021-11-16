State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 495 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,554 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $312,463,000. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 97.1% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,043,000 after buying an additional 627,003 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after buying an additional 571,161 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 33.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,321,000 after buying an additional 453,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $459.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $446.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.62. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $476.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

