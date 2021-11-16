State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.78% of CSW Industrials worth $33,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 34.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,121,000 after purchasing an additional 228,559 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 12.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 885,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 99,079 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 111,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $276,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

CSWI stock opened at $141.07 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.