State Street Corp Has $35.03 Million Holdings in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

State Street Corp grew its position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 5,379.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 476,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468,027 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in CureVac were worth $35,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in CureVac in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in CureVac in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in CureVac by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CureVac in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in CureVac in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CureVac in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

CVAC opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average of $67.66. CureVac has a 52-week low of $35.08 and a 52-week high of $151.80.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

