State Street Corp Has $36.99 Million Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $36,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKD opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.75. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $641.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.48 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

