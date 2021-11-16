State Street Corp Raises Stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,073,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,166 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.83% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $34,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHEF shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of CHEF opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.22 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $10,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,000 shares of company stock worth $10,668,000. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

