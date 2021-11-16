State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,962,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $33,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 55.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 242,689 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the second quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176,808 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 160.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 172,010 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Heartland Express by 303.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 183,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 137,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

HTLD opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.13.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Heartland Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 20th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

