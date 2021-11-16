Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $69.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Steel Dynamics’ adjusted earnings and sales for the third quarter of 2021 beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is expected to gain from acquisitions as well as strong liquidity and efforts to expand capacity. Steel Dynamics will benefit from its investments to beef up capacity and upgrade facilities. The company is executing a number of projects that should add to capacity and boost profitability. The electric-arc-furnace (EAF) flat roll steel mill will strengthen its steelmaking capacity and value-added product capability. The company also has adequate liquidity to meet its short-term debt obligation. However, its steel fabrication operations face challenges from higher input costs. Weak demand for steel in the energy space is also a concern. The steel industry is also reeling under sustained overcapacity.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on STLD. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $64.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,009. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.52. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $11,043,417.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,727,044.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 452,763 shares of company stock worth $31,098,981. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLD. FMR LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 125.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after buying an additional 3,957,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,605,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,312 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 172.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,151,000 after purchasing an additional 871,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 106.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,508,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,152,000 after purchasing an additional 776,692 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

