Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) Short Interest Down 88.9% in October

Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the October 14th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,084,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Stevia stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Stevia has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

Get Stevia alerts:

Stevia Company Profile

Stevia Corp. is a farm management company, which manages propagation, nursery and plantation. It also provides services to contract growers and other industry growers. It implements agribusiness solutions to maximize the production of stevia leaf. The company’s business processes includes plant breeding and farming; extraction and purification; and product formulation and marketing.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Stevia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.