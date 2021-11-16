Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target to $26.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COOK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Traeger from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Traeger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

Get Traeger alerts:

Traeger stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.95. 12,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,482. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Traeger has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. Traeger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $516,826,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $90,296,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $28,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $24,729,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $24,513,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.