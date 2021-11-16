Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 14,508 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,678% compared to the typical volume of 816 call options.

NASDAQ:CONE traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.45. The company had a trading volume of 17,765,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,795. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.60. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 218.18, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 507.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CONE shares. Barclays upped their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

