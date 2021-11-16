Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives $62.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $141,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $426,683. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STOK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.64. The stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,008. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.20. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average of $29.78.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

