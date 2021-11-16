Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $59.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -81.67%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

