Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $7.66 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 2.8% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.09.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $261.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.82. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

