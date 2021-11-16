Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 1.5% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $207.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.19 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.