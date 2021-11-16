Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman Sells 3,880 Shares

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $85,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SRI opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $611.23 million, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.23. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,765,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,004,000 after purchasing an additional 584,251 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 3,369.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 497,973 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,559,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,616,000 after purchasing an additional 490,424 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 823,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after purchasing an additional 310,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 388,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 243,064 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

