Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman Sells 3,880 Shares

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $85,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
SRI opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $611.23 million, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.23. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $38.20.
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
Stoneridge Company Profile
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
