Stratec (ETR:SBS) PT Set at €144.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on shares of Stratec in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on shares of Stratec in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ETR SBS opened at €137.20 ($161.41) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78. Stratec has a 12-month low of €100.40 ($118.12) and a 12-month high of €147.40 ($173.41). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €132.44 and a 200 day moving average of €124.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

