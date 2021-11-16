Streamr Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Streamr has a market cap of $105.13 million and approximately $15.89 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streamr has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00049471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.49 or 0.00214601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010414 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.