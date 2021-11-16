Strike Price Down 9.7% This Week (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. In the last seven days, Strike has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for $50.00 or 0.00082523 BTC on major exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $150.56 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00068053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00071117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00092840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,630.34 or 1.00072440 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4,230.45 or 0.06982502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,011,366 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

