Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after buying an additional 568,957 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 45.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $343,116,000 after purchasing an additional 410,574 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 54.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 819,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $212,851,000 after purchasing an additional 290,548 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 38.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after purchasing an additional 224,318 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $261.89 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.09.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.