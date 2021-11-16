Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Up 397.1% in October

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, an increase of 397.1% from the October 14th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.65. Subaru has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $11.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Subaru were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Subaru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

