SUKU Price Tops $0.90 on Top Exchanges (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. SUKU has a total market capitalization of $107.01 million and $7.53 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SUKU has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One SUKU coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00049003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.34 or 0.00223806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010452 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

