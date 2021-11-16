Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunlight Financial updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:SUNL traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,417. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.39. Sunlight Financial has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $16.66.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SUNL shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 81,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sunlight Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.