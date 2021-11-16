Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunlight Financial updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:SUNL traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,417. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.39. Sunlight Financial has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $16.66.
Several equities research analysts have commented on SUNL shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.
About Sunlight Financial
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.
