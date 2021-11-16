Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS.

Shares of SLGG stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $145.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. Super League Gaming has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

In related news, insider Matthew Evan Edelman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Jung acquired 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,951.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 26,760 shares of company stock valued at $84,809. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Super League Gaming stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Super League Gaming worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

SLGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.