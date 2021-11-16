SushiSwap Price Tops $9.93 (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $9.93 or 0.00016064 BTC on exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $230.63 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00049034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.87 or 0.00221465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001608 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 237,182,130 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

