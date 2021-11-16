Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $19.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 263,626 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 120,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

