SVB Leerink Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of NeuroPace in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.67 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.72. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NeuroPace’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04).

NPCE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NeuroPace from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NeuroPace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeuroPace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NeuroPace stock opened at $12.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 18.32 and a current ratio of 16.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.72. NeuroPace has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $27.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NeuroPace by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

