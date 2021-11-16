SVB Leerink Weighs in on Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.60) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.50). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $31.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.83. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $36.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,931 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,077,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175,500 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,957,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 751,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 64,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,696,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.