Swap (XWP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,510.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last seven days, Swap has traded up 61.9% against the US dollar. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0592 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a market capitalization of $849,117.36 and $1,510.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00069371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00071470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00094368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,487.70 or 1.00131563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,251.44 or 0.07037846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,340,669 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.