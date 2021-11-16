Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWMAY. Panmure Gordon upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Swedish Match AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swedish Match AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of SWMAY stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

