Synaptics (SYNA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

11/13/2021 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $279.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

11/12/2021 – Synaptics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

11/8/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $165.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/5/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $180.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $220.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $175.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $195.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/20/2021 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $196.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

10/14/2021 – Synaptics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $200.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Synaptics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

10/5/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $259.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.44 and its 200-day moving average is $164.80. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $75.53 and a 52-week high of $264.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.62, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $141,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,546.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $1,250,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,641 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,365. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 440.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

