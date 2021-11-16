Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 53.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $29.32 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.33.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

