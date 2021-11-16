SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock Holdings Increased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 111,914.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,324,406.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,857 shares of company stock worth $540,253 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNX stock opened at $112.49 on Tuesday. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.09.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 8.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

