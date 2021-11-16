Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Short Interest Update

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 192.5% from the October 14th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYAAF opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. Syrah Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18.

About Syrah Resources

Syrah Resources Ltd. is an industrial minerals and technology company. The firm operates through two segments: Balma and Corporate. The Balma segment includes mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities associated with the Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique. The Corporate segment includes corporate administration and investing activities including development of the group’s battery anode material strategy.

