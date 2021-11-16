Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.330-$3.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Sysco stock opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco has a twelve month low of $68.90 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.03 and a 200-day moving average of $78.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

