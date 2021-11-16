Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Issues Earnings Results

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TLIS opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69. Talis Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Talis Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Talis Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Talis Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 372.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 15,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

