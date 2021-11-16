Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.22.
TNDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
Shares of TNDM traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.46. 257,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.62. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $142.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.59 and a beta of 0.23.
In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 5,376 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $763,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,654 shares of company stock worth $15,312,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,741.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 37,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
