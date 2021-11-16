Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.22.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TNDM traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.46. 257,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.62. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $142.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.59 and a beta of 0.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 5,376 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $763,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,654 shares of company stock worth $15,312,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,741.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 37,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

