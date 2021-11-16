Tapestry, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tapestry in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

TPR opened at $44.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.94. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

