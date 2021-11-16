Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

Target Hospitality stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 927 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,188. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.00. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.56 million, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 197,632 shares in the company, valued at $687,759.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 69.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 87,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

