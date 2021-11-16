Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.09

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.09 and last traded at $33.07, with a volume of 28238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMHC. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.