TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,053,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,144,000 after purchasing an additional 45,210 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 32.2% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 25,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,057,000 after buying an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,852,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,762,000 after buying an additional 19,547 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,280. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $55.34. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 179.61%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

