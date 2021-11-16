TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,053,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 45,210 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up 5.4% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $98,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 597,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,320,000 after acquiring an additional 48,960 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TC Energy by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.11 and a twelve month high of $55.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.702 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

