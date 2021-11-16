TD Securities Lowers Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target to C$38.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ITP. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.33.

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$26.99 on Monday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of C$21.28 and a 12-month high of C$32.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

In related news, Senior Officer Silvano Iaboni sold 9,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.97, for a total value of C$299,598.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$985,210.61. Also, Director Gregory Yull sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$610,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,780,577.13.

Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

