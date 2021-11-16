TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for TELA Bio in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TELA Bio’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 121.27% and a negative return on equity of 77.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TELA stock opened at $12.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90. TELA Bio has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a current ratio of 9.70. The stock has a market cap of $179.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 159,530 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 440,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 75,465 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 43,237 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $564,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $25,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,350 shares of company stock worth $290,965 in the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

