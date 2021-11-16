Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.64.

TME opened at $8.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

